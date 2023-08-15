2023 August 15 17:19

Norvik Shipping expands its fleet with new eco-friendly Ultramax vessel

Norvik Shipping, a global dry bulk owner and operator, continues to expand its fleet to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly vessels, addition of Energy We have delivered a highly efficient ultramax long-term charter vessel, the shipping company said.



The 64,000 dwt fuel efficient vessel, named Norvik Copenhagen, was delivered from Imabari Shipbuilding at a recent handover ceremony in Japan, and is scheduled to be deployed around the world.



The Norvik Copenhagen is the first of three new energy efficient vessels that the company will launch this year. In the coming months, two 40,000 DWT Handysize vessels, named Norvik Houston and Norvik Singapore respectively, will also be delivered from Japan's Onomichi Shipyard.



The handover ceremony was attened by AJ Rahman, Group Chairman and CEO of Norvic Shipping, Niels Kay Kjaer-Petersen, Commercial Director and Co-Head of Atlantic Operations, Michael Fenger, COO and Head of Global Chartering, Abhijit Palande, Commercial Director of Pacific Operations, Tareef Rahman, Director of Strategy and Business Development.