2023 August 15 16:29

First jacket foundation in at Zhong Neng offshore wind farm

Green Jade, the first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel, operated by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), has installed the first jacket foundation at the 298 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, offshoreWIND reports.



The 216.5-metre vessel, which is similar to DEME’s Orion, was delivered and officially named in July.



Green Jade was built at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung and is the first floating, DP3 heavy lift and installation vessel built in Taiwan, the joint venture says.



According to CDWE, the vessel has several contracts in the pipeline. Besides the installation of jacket foundations at the Zhong Neng project, Green Jade has also been contracted for the Hai Long offshore wind farm.



The 298 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm is being built some 13 kilometres off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan by a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and China Steel Corporation (CSC), who contracted CDWE for the transportation and installation of the 31 jacket foundations and the accompanying pin piles.



The offshore construction on the project started in March with the installation of pin piles for the jacket foundations, for which CDWE deployed DEME’s installation vessel Apollo.