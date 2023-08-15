2023 August 15 15:49

Central part of ice-resistant platform LSP “A” being built by USC placed in Yantar Shipyard's dock

Image source: Yantar Shipyard everal shipbuilding facilities of USC are involved in production of the platform elements

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has placed the central part of ice-resistant platform LSP “A” being built by USC’s Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SCSSR) in the dock, press center of Yantar Shipyard wrote in its Telegram.

The ice-resistant Arctic platform is being constructed under a 'distributed shipyard' principle: several shipbuilding facilities of USC are involved.

Earlier Yantar connected two parts of the structure and welded the joint of the surface part. Welding of the joint in the sub-surface part will be performed in the near time as well as other works upon completion of which the structure will be floated out and transported to the place of connection with the first and the third parts of the platform.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the platform was laid down in June 2020 under the investment project of Gazprom. Several shipbuilding companies of Russia will build the platform modules which will be later delivered to Kaliningrad for assembly.

The offshore ice-resistant fixed submersible platform anchored to the seabed by steel piles is intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field. LSP “A” consists of principal structural parts: its jacket, deck and superstructure. The superstructure on top of the platform will include main and auxiliary drilling modules, operational and energy complexes and living quarters. LSP “A” is being constructed under a 'distributed shipyard' principle. Several shipbuilding companies of Russia’s European part will build the platform modules which will be later delivered to Kaliningrad for final assembly and outfitting.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SCSSR) is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.