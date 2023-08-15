2023 August 15 11:01

Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.8% in 7M’23

Shipments of grain to ports increased 2.6 times

Freight loading volumes on the network owned by Russian Railways and dispatched to Russian seaports for export in January-July 2023 amounted to 198.4 million tons, 1.8% more than in the same period last year, according to Russian Railways.

Various cargoes totaling 77.5 million tons were dispatched to Russia’s ports in the North-West, an increase of 3.9%, 67 million tons to the ports in the Far East, up 1.9%, and 53.9 million tons to the ports in the South, down 1.2%.

Shipments of grain to ports increased 2.6 times to 7.7 million tons, while chemicals and soda rose by 46.1% to 1.5 million tons, fertilisers - by 4.9% to 13.4 million tons and coal – by 3.8 % to 108.5 million tons.

The main drivers for the growth in loading volumes dispatched to the ports in the North-West were coal, which increased 19.3% to 29.7 million tons, followed by fertilisers, which were up 6.4% to 9.4 million tons.

Coal accounted for 54.7% of the total export cargo loading, oil cargo - 21.2% and fertilisers - 6.8%, ferrous metals - 5.1%, grain - 3.9%, ores - 1.8%.

The main drivers for the growth in loading volumes dispatched to the ports in the North-West were coal, which increased 15% to 34.7 million tons, followed by fertilisers, which were up 5.9% to 11.3 million tons and grain (+44.7% to 85 thousand tonnes).

In addition to coal, whose volumes increased by 4.1% to 55.6 million tons, the transportation of oil cargoes for export from the sea terminals in Russia’s Far East was up 5.2% to 4 million tons, chemicals and soda jumped by 9.3 times to 462,100 tons, grain saw an increase of 8.9 times to 91,900 tons, fertilizers – 18.6% to 41.9 thousand tonnes.

Most grain, however, was dispatched to the ports in South Russia, with volumes increasing by 2.6 times to 7.5 million tons. Chemicals transported to South Russia rose 29.7% to 398,100 tons.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, seaports of Russia increased their cargo throughput in January-July 2023 by 9.3%, year-on-year, to 526.8 million tonnes.