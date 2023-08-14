2023 August 14 15:27

Svitzer Australia names new Managing Director

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has announced changes to its global leadership team to help drive regional growth and progress Svitzer’s decarbonisation agenda.



Chief Commercial Officer Videlina Georgieva has been promoted to Managing Director of Svitzer Australia, replacing outgoing MD Nicolaj Noes who will be leaving Svitzer to take on a new opportunity.



Videlina Georgieva brings a deep understanding of Svitzer’s business and operations, including within Australia, where she has been part of delivering significant commercial results throughout her 13 years with Svitzer, and most recently as the organisation’s Global Chief Commercial Officer. She has already begun a planned handover process with Nicolaj Noes and will commence her new role effective early September.