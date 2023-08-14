2023 August 14 14:14

Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2023 showed a slight increase of 0.7% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 3.5%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-July 2023 increased by 0.7%, year-on-year, to 342 million tonnes, the port statistics showed. According to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, handling of oil cargo rose by 1.7% to 111.5 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo — by 11.7% to 12.84 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 3.5% to 22.46 million TEU.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2022, the port handled 577.7 million tonnes of cargo.