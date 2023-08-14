2023 August 14 15:49

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with Solebay

The vessel employment to generate approximately US$6.38 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. The gross charter rate is US$14,150 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum November 20, 2024 up to maximum January 30, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on August 20, 2023.



The “Semirio” is an 174,261 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.



The employment of “Semirio” is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.38 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.35 years.



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.