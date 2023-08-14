  • Home
  • 2023 August 14 18:14

    DeepOcean becomes supplier for Nordseecluster A

    Under the agreement, DeepOcean will take charge of preparatory work, transport and installations of all inter-array cables

    Ocean services provider DeepOcean says that it has been appointed by RWE as preferred supplier of subsea installation services in connection with the Nordseecluster A offshore wind development off the German coast.

    The Nordseecluster combines four wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea into a 1.6 GW project, consisting of a minimum of 104 wind turbines. In early 2029, once all four wind farms are in operation, the wind turbines will be able to produce enough green electricity each year to supply 1.6 million German households.

    The Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases. The two wind farms (N-3.8 andN-3.7) of Nordseecluster A with a combined capacity of 660 megawatts (MW) are currently in the permit application phase. Two further wind farms (N-3.6 andN-3.5) of the second phase (Nordseecluster B) will add an additional 900 MW of capacity.

    Under the agreement, DeepOcean will take charge of preparatory work, transport and installations of all inter-array cables, including trenching, topside pull-ins and terminations for the initial build-out phase. In total, DeepOcean will install 185 kilometres of 66kV aluminium and copper cables, starting with connecting all 44 offshore wind turbines of Nordseecluster A.

    DeepOcean’s scope of work includes project management and engineering; offshore preparation work including pre-installation cable route survey, route engineering and burial assessment, offshore trenching, boulder relocation, foundation preparatory work and offshore substation preparatory work; transport and installation of inter-array cables including burial, pull-in, monitoring and testing; as well as seabed surveys and monitoring.

    DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the contract, which is subject to final investment decisions (FID) by RWE. Upon FID, DeepOcean will mobilise a complete engineering, project management and planning team that will support RWE.

    In addition, DeepOcean will provide three vessels – installation vessel, trenching vessel and walk to work-vessel – on site to deliver the offshore work. The offshore installation work for Nordseecluster A is likely to be executed in 2026.

    DeepOcean has in recent years pursued a strategy of applying its specialist subsea engineering and project management competence to numerous other ocean-based industries such as offshore renewables, oil and gas, subsea minerals and recycling of subsea infrastructure. Across these industries, the group delivers marine services such as seabed surveys, engineering, project management, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services.

    Image credit: DeepOcean

