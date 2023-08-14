  • Home
  • News
  • P&O Maritime Logistics expands footprint in the Americas with Dominican Republic towage contract
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 14 17:12

    P&O Maritime Logistics expands footprint in the Americas with Dominican Republic towage contract

    P&O Maritime Logistics will deploy 3 tugs to support operations at the Port of Caucedo, facilitating higher frequency and the handling of larger vessels

    Maritime services provider, P&O Maritime Logistics says it has secured an exclusive towage contract with DP World in the Dominican Republic, which will increase the volume and size of vessels calling at the Port of Caucedo.  

    The contract, which starts on 7 December, will see P&O Maritime Logistics deploy three tugs to support operations at Caucedo, which has a capacity to handle up to 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).  

    Two of the tugs are new builds and all three will be equipped with market leading capabilities, helping facilitate higher frequency and the handling of larger vessels. This is in addition to Oil Spill Response and Firefighting capabilities.  

    The new contract is part of P&O Maritime Logistics’ growth strategy in the Americas. Located near the capital Santo Domingo, the Port of Caucedo serves as an important bridge between the Americas and the Caribbean. DP World has made major investments in the port, including a US$114 million to expand the main berth, and more than US$700 million to develop its logistics ecosystem.  

    Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics said: “We are delighted to have secured this new contract in Caucedo. This milestone further signifies the region’s importance to us. By supporting operations in the Port of Caucedo and facilitating an increase in both the volume and size of vessels calling at the port, we can make a positive contribution to the country’s economy.”

    “Beyond the business opportunity, it is equally important to us to make a positive impact on the communities we operate in. By broadening our offering in the region, we hope to not only create jobs for the country’s seafarers, but to provide ongoing training and career development opportunities for each and every employee,” Helweg added.

    Morten Johansen, CEO DP World Dominicana and COO DP World Americas Region said: "We are excited to welcome P&O Maritime Logistics, a company with a proven track record of safe and sustainable operations. The introduction of these new tugs, equipped with market-leading capacity and capabilities, further empowers us to expand our logistics hub and enhance connectivity.

    “DP World considers the Dominican Republic a strategic location for ongoing investment and expansion. Our vision aligns seamlessly with the government’s strategy to transform the nation into the preeminent logistics hub of the Americas. With over US$700 million invested in DP World Ports and Terminals Caucedo, we are continuously fortifying our operations, augmenting connectivity, and bolstering competitiveness. Our terminal remains committed to delivering exceptional standards of service”, he added.  

    P&O Maritime Logistics currently operates in the Americas covering ports and LNG terminal services including Canaport LNG at St. John, Canada and Atlantic LNG at Point Fortin, Trinidad & Tobago; Cargo services includes Inland Waterway Bulk Cargoes operating along the Paraguay and Paraná rivers; as well as Offshore services such as the ‘MPSV Captain’, which operates in Mexico and a short-sea services containerized vessel that has previously operated in the South Caribbean. 

    P&O Maritime Logistics is a leading provider of marine solutions with a focus on offshore energy, port services and logistics. The company owns and operates approximately 400 vessels and provides a wide portfolio of value-added marine services and the ability to integrate these offerings for its customers – always with safety and the environment at the forefront. Headquartered in Dubai, the company has operations globally across all seven continents.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 14

18:14 DeepOcean becomes supplier for Nordseecluster A
17:56 RF Navy to take the delivery of at least five submarines by the end of 2023 – USC head
17:35 Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces completion of scheduled work on SPM-1
17:23 OOCL launches Türkiye Spain Morocco Express (TSM)
17:12 P&O Maritime Logistics expands footprint in the Americas with Dominican Republic towage contract
16:53 Nigeria makes new headway with floating LNG as part of gas drive - S&P Global
16:40 Detachment of RF Navy's Northern Fleet put to sea in Arctic Ocean
16:31 Viking Line to launch partnership with Gotlandsbolaget – cruise service to be run under joint management
16:14 Yang Ming's H1 2023 consolidated revenues reached $2.36 billion
15:49 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with Solebay
15:27 Svitzer Australia names new Managing Director
15:18 TransContainer to build container terminal of 424,000-TEU capacity in south of Moscow Region
14:39 Shipbreaking prices hit the summer depression
14:14 Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2023 showed a slight increase of 0.7% YoY
13:40 FESCO delivered 8 oversized mining excavators from Russia to India
13:18 Transportation secretary and officials cut ribbon at Port Houston’s Bayport Terminal expansion project
13:07 Port of Brisbane's BICT to increase its existing car parking capacity for cruise passangers
12:36 Solstad secures two contracts in Brazil for its offshore vessels
12:14 Reygar supports Purus Wind’s HST Marine fleet decarbonisation with hybrid vessel performance data
11:53 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on Mekhanik Sizov, trawler of Project ST-192
11:32 Georgia Ports container volumes up 17% from June
10:27 Seacon expands presence at ABP’s Port of Garston
09:48 PTC Holding of Kazakhstan to build a 80,000-TEU container terminal in the Georgian port of Poti
09:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 13

16:19 JAMSTEC selects MOL Group companies for key roles in Arctic research vessel development and operation
15:02 Port of Tacoma wins Phoenix Award for cleanup and redevelopment project
14:33 Plunging Nigerian fuel demand shuts longstanding European arbitrage - S&P Global
13:41 A total of 2,180 trains have already run through the Port of Valencia in H1, 2023
11:17 Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions
10:04 Konecranes to deliver 21 battery-powered and hybrid straddle carriers to APMT Barcelona to support terminal’s drive to lower emissions

2023 August 12

15:47 Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
14:22 Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland
12:36 Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
11:08 Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages
09:53 Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores, Iran state TV says

2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel
17:05 Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
16:24 USCG, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires
15:59 Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds
15:34 Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port
15:03 China Classification Society (CCS) awarded the first domestic type approval certificate of hull monitoring system
14:01 RF Transport Ministry published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”
13:27 Bollinger Shipyards cuts steel on prototype module of first US-built heavy icebreaker in 50 years
12:53 Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 8.3% in 7M’2023 – Morcenter TEK
12:06 China Classification Society worked with all parties to build the world’s first 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship
11:52 DeloTech together with TransContainer implemented an automated transportation organization system
11:39 Coast Guard, partners continue mass rescue operations from Maui fires
11:18 Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment
10:55 Sea freight traffic of FESCO's Dalreftrans in 6M’23 exceeded 5 thousand TEU
10:31 Infineum appoints World Fuel Services as its global distributor for Marine Fuel Additives
09:53 ASCO’s Aframax type tanker named “Shusha” successfully completed its first voyage
09:21 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 10

19:49 State-owned stake in USC to be transferred to VTB
18:15 Pavilion Energy, CNOOC completed first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to MTM’s new VLCC Maran Dione in China
17:56 Pilots of the Murmansk Branch provide pilotage assistance for a floating drilling rig in the Kola Bay
17:33 FESCO lunches railway service from Samara to Vladivostok
17:11 Crowley, Port of San Diego celebrate groundbreaking for all-electric tugboat charging station
16:47 FluxSwiss cancells auction for September 2023