2023 August 14 11:53

Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on Mekhanik Sizov, trawler of Project ST-192

Image source: IAA PortNews

Saint-Petersburg based Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteyskie Verfi, part of USC) has held the flag-hoisting ceremony on the Mekhanik Sizov, large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192, today, 14 August 2023, IAA PortNews correspondent reports. This is the third trawler in a series of ten vessels to be built for Russian Fishery Company (RFC).

Freezer trawler Mekhanik Sizov was laid down in June 2020 and launched in July 2021.

The shipyard is currently continuing the mooring trials of the forth trawler Kapitan Martynov and the construction of the fifth and the sixth hulls, Kapitan Yunak and Mechanik Shcherbakov.

The first and the second trawlers, Kapitan Vdovichenko and Mechanil Maslak, continue fishing in the Far East Basin.

Supertrawlers intended for RFC are the largest and most sophisticated trawlers in Russia. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of 60,000 tonnes of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East.

Image source: IAA PortNews

Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteiskie Verfi) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard workforce reaches 7,600. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for the Russian Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers.

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants.