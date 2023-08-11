2023 August 11 15:59

Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds

PAO Sovcomflot has announced the extension, until 25 October 2023, of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds, i.e., Russian bonds which will replace the Eurobonds issued by SCF Capital Designated Activity Company, Ireland, maturing on 26 April 2028 (ISIN: XS2325559396) ("Eurobonds 2028").

Investors whose offers were accepted before 28 July 2023 will receive replacement bonds (Series ZO-2028) on or before 7 August 2023.

Holders of Eurobonds 2028 whose rights to them are accounted for with Russian depositories, may submit offers no later than 12 October 2023. If their offers are accepted, bondholders will receive replacement bonds (Series ZO-2028) on or before 25 October 2023.

To clarify the form of participation in the exchange for replacement bonds, please contact your external legal advisor, Dénuo, at scf-bonds@lsi-lawyers.com; in your letter please specify the quantity of Eurobonds held, place of safekeeping (National Settlement Depository or any other securities depository) and the ultimate beneficial owner's residency status.

Holders of the Eurobonds 2028 wishing to participate in the exchange should promptly contact their brokers to confirm the possibility of such exchange by submitting offers and delivering Eurobonds to PAO Sovcomflot.