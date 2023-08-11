2023 August 11 17:49

TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel

Photo credit: TDI-Brooks



TDI-Brooks increases its vessel capacity by adding a 75-meter DP2 vessel, R/V NAUTILUS (formerly Nautical Geo), to its fleet. The market for subsea services remains strong, coupled with increased demand from clients and the need for increased capabilities. The vessel can potentially offer a variety of offshore assistance with subsea services, construction aid, exploration, production, ROV and diving support, and scientific marine research and survey mapping, along with military support.



This vessel is currently about 60% through its retrofit period in Las Palmas. It will finish its shipyard period in late September and then transit to Trinidad for several geotechnical coring projects. One of these programs will involve spud can analyses utilizing the recently delivered Manta-200, deployed through the NAUTILUS mid-ship moonpool. TDI-Brooks continues to focus on the growing offshore wind market along with other scientific survey programs.



The NAUTILUS is a versatile vessel with (1) North American MCK-1240 upper forecastle deck STBD side SWL 7.1 ton crane, large accommodation (46 berths) and deck capacity. The vessel will be outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit including a suite of innovative geotechnical tools for soil sampling and measurement. These include 0.5 and 1 meter box corers (BC), 6 and 9 meter piston corers (PC), 20 meter jumbo piston corers (JPC), cyclic t-bar instrument (TBAR), piezocone penetrometers including a 40 meter CPT-Stinger and 10 meter Gravity CPT tool (gCPT), newly acquired Geomil Manta-200 CPT, Neptune 3K & 5K vibracorers and TDI-Brooks’ designed pneumatic vibracorer. The Nautilus will have a Teledyne RESON full ocean depth multibeam echosounder (MBES) for surveys to ~2,500m water depth for performing hydrographic marine, surface geochemical “seep-hunting” (SGE) and seabed heatflow surveys (HF).



The NAUTILUS will be operated within a robust Safety Management System whereas all of TDI’s vessels are regularly vetted by client marine assurance groups and are a part of the OCIMF Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID). TDI’s mission is to “safely deliver high-quality oceanographic services, including acquisition, sampling, analysis and scientific interpretation, to the marine environmental, geochemical, geotechnical and survey marketplace.”



TDI-Brooks is a 27-year-old research and service company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects; multi-disciplinary oceanographic and environmental projects; surface geochemical exploration; and high-end environmental chemistry for IOC and offshore wind clients in addition to federal and state agencies. TDI-Brooks has over 27 years of vessel chartering and management experience and currently operates five research vessels, Brooks McCall, Miss Emma McCall, Gyre, Proteus and the Nautilus. These are multi-use vessels suited for a wide variety of oceanographic research duties for the offshore renewables and energy sectors.