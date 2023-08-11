2023 August 11 15:03

China Classification Society (CCS) awarded the first domestic type approval certificate of hull monitoring system

Recently, CCS Jiangsu Branch issued the first domestic type approval certificate for the hull monitoring system to the China Ship Scientific Research Center. Zhang Dongbiao, Deputy General Manager of CCS Jiangsu Branch, attended the award ceremony, the society said in a press release.



As an important component of intelligent hull, the hull system is of great significance in improving the safety performance, extending the service life, reducing operating costs, and improving the efficiency of ships. The China Ship Scientific Research Center has successfully developed the hull monitoring system, and achieved breakthroughs in key core technologies, providing a reliable path for domestic substitution of similar products.



At the ceremony, the relevant departments of both sides also had technical discussions around the hull monitoring system, air model drag reduction system, dynamic wave compensation bridge system, etc., and visited Taihu Laboratory of Deep-sea Technological Science of the China Ship Scientific Research Center. The two sides have reached a consensus on energy-saving intelligent technology, scientific research projects, standardized evaluation and feedback, personnel exchanges, etc., and unanimously agreed to strengthen cooperation, strive to seize the commanding heights of the new round of technological revolution, and achieve independent and controllable key core technologies of localized products.