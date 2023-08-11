2023 August 11 09:21

Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

In January-July 2023, Russian seaports handled 526,8 million tonnes of cargo, up 9.3%, year-on-year, including 263.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+16.8%) and 262.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.6%), according to statistics of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) shared in its Telegram channel.

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin rose by 2.2% to 57.7 million tonnes including 17.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17%) and 82.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.1%).

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 3.8% to 149 million tonnes including 66.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.9%) and 62.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.5%).

Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 18.4% to 174.9 million tonnes including 83.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+29.5%) and 91.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9.9%).

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin rose by 40.8% to 4.3 million tonnes including 2.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (up 1.8 times) and 1.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.1%).

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 7.4% to 140.9 million tonnes including 93.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.5%) and 47 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9.2%).