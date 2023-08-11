2023 August 11 10:31

Infineum appoints World Fuel Services as its global distributor for Marine Fuel Additives

Specialty chemicals company Infineum says that they have entered into a strategic agreement with World Fuel Services. Effective immediately, World Fuel Services will act as global distributor for Infineum’s Marine Fuel Additives product line.



On announcing the agreement, Andrea Ghione, Marine Venture Manager at Infineum commented: “At Infineum our purpose is to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. Our Marine Fuel Additives portfolio is designed to deliver fuel efficiency, GHG emissions reduction and onboard operability solutions to the shipping industry. This collaboration with World Fuel Services will support the industry’s decarbonisation efforts, and we are confident that the partnership will deliver outstanding quality and exceptional customer service. Customers will also benefit from a strong logistics footprint starting in Singapore and expanding to ports around the world.”



About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a division of World Kinect Corporation, a global Fortune 100 fuel and energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, sustainability, and transaction and payment management solutions to customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and Government divisions.



Infineum is a specialty chemicals company whose purpose is to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. A joint venture between Shell and Exxon Mobil, Infineum is one of the world leaders in the formulation, manufacturing and marketing of petroleum additives for lubricants and fuels with operations and production facilities worldwide. Delivering through powerful research and development capabilities around innovative chemistry, Infineum maintains its relentless focus on technology excellence, reliability, operational excellence and collaboration to deliver customers performance they can rely on.