2023 August 10 16:47

FluxSwiss cancells auction for September 2023

Firm capacities on offer: September 2023



Due to the impact of maintenances on Transitgas as well as on the adjacent systems, FluxSwiss decided not to auction monthly capacity as it could result to sub-optimal service in some days, the Company said in its news release.



FluxSwiss will discuss with its customers tailor-made solutions for gas transit through Switzerland for the month of September 2023.