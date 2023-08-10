2023 August 10 15:30

Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 9.6% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 10.8%



In January-July 2023, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 8.1 million tonnes of cargo (-9.6%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo fell by 10.23% to 6.74 million tonnes, bulk cargo – by 3.4% to 773.5 thousand tonnes, other cargo – by 14.2% to 484.5 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 10.8% to 252.2 thousand TEU.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers fell by 7.8% to 379.3 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 19.4% to 5.32 million people.

The number of ship calls fell by 2.9% to 4,280 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2022, the port handled 15.18 mln t of cargo.