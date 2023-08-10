2023 August 10 12:58

Warships of Russia and Chinese Navies held special exercises involving aircraft and helicopters

The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy during the third joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean carried out special exercises with the crews of aircraft and helicopters, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The joint detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy continues to move along the route previously agreed by the parties. The crews of the ships have already crossed the Sea of Japan, the La Perouse Strait, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Kamchatka Strait and the Bering Sea. Currently, the Russian-Chinese detachment operates in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. In total, since the beginning of the patrol, the detachment has already passed more than 4 thousand nautical miles.

In the course of joint actions at sea, much attention is paid to interaction with aviation. At various stages of the patrol, Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of the Naval Aviation of the Pacific Fleet and aircraft of the People's Liberation Army of China worked in conjunction with the crews of warships.

During the passage by sea, the organization of search and tracking of mock enemy submarines, as well as joint actions for rescue at sea, was improved in practice. Deck helicopters of the Pacific Fleet Ka-27 naval aviation performed landings and takeoffs on ships of the Chinese Navy. In turn, Chinese helicopters landed and took off from Russian warships.

As part of the air defence exercise, the crews of the ships worked out algorithms of actions to repel an attack by air attack means of the mock enemy from various altitudes and directions.

As part of the international detachment, the Russian Federation is represented by the large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, the corvettes Gremyashchy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, as well as the medium sea tanker Pechenga. From the PLA Navy, the destroyers Guiyang and Qiqihar, the patrol ships Tongling and Zhizhao, the integrated supply ship Taihu participate in the patrol.

The tasks of the joint patrol are to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor the sea area and protect the objects of maritime economic activity of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China.

The first joint Russian-Chinese naval patrol was conducted in 2021.

The second Russian-Chinese patrol took place in the autumn of 2022.