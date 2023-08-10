2023 August 10 18:15

Pavilion Energy, CNOOC completed first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to MTM’s new VLCC Maran Dione in China

The VLCC received approx. 2,800 mt of LNG from CNOOC’s LBV “Hai Yang Shi You 301” at the Guangzhou Port.



Pavilion Energy and CNOOC Gas and Power Group have successfully concluded their inaugural Ship-to-Ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation to Maran Dione, Maran Tankers Management (MTM)’s new-built dual-fuel (DF) very large crude carrier (VLCC), in China. MTM, the oil tanker shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, recently welcomed this vessel as the fourth and newest DF VLCC in its fleet.



This latest bunkering operation marks a milestone for both Pavilion Energy and CNOOC, after both parties signed a Heads of Agreement in November last year together with another partner, Gasum, to strengthen the global LNG bunker supply network for customers. It marks Pavilion Energy’s first foray in supplying LNG bunkering solutions overseas and underscores its LNG bunkering capability and readiness to offer similar services to various global ports through its partner networks. It is also CNOOC’s first delivery to an LNG-powered VLCC at an anchorage in Chinese waters.



More significantly, the success of this operation potentially opens doors for more bulk carriers and product tankers to conduct LNG bunkering operations at the anchorage in Chinese ports.



CNOOC’s strong partnership with the local authorities served as a strong foundation for this VLCC bunkering operation, which also demands high safety standards. While they have successfully established international vessel bunker centres in Shenzhen, Ningbo, and Guangzhou, they are also expediting the development of an LNG bunker fleet and have plans to further expand the bunker network along China's coastal regions.



MTM took delivery of the LNG-powered Maran Dione on 27 July and this newest addition to its DF VLCC fleet emits 50% less carbon dioxide than an equivalent 2008-built VLCC, making her one of the four most environmentally friendly VLCCs in the world (all operated by MTM, part of the Angelicoussis Group).



Pavilion Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. Headquartered in Singapore, its global energy business encompasses natural gas supply and marketing activities in South-East Asia and Europe; and global LNG trading, shipping and optimisation; as well as energy hedging and financial solutions.Pavilion Energy has also been a pioneer by developing LNG bunkering for the maritime industry and by promoting greenhouse gas emissions reduction and carbon offsets in the LNG value chain. As an advocate for LNG and natural gas as fuels of choice, we are driving energy transition efforts towards a more sustainable future for generations to come.