2023 August 10 13:07

TGS grants PSUs and RSUs to key employees

TGS has issued awards of Performance Share Units (PSUs) and Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 221 key employees of the Company, as authorized by the shareholders of the Company at its Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2023. With the exception of certain RSUs, which are secured by the Company’s treasury stock, the PSUs and RSUs are secured by free-standing warrants that, upon vesting of the PSUs and RSUs in accordance with their terms, are convertible to shares of the Company’s common stock. Each PSU represents the right to receive the maximum of one share, while each RSU represents the right to receive one share.



The PSUs are granted to members of the executive and senior leadership teams and will vest on 8 August 2026, provided the employee remains employed with TGS on the vesting date. Upon vesting, the PSUs will be converted to TGS shares on the terms approved by the Annual General Meeting, depending on performance versus target metrics. The number of shares will be determined by multiplying the number of PSUs granted by a factor of 0% to 100%. The factor is determined by performance against three target metrics: (i) relative return on average capital employed compared against a defined peer group of companies, (ii) TGS’ return on average capital employed, and (iii) HSE and ESG goals. Each of the performance metrics is measured for the period 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2025.



The RSUs are granted to certain key employees and will also vest on 8 August 2026, provided the employee remains employed at vesting and has achieved a satisfactory performance rating against their goals over the three-year plan period. Upon vesting, the holder of the RSUs will receive an equivalent number of TGS shares.



The maximum number of new shares to be issued under the awarded PSUs and RSUs is 850,000.



