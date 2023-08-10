2023 August 10 10:29

Freight loading volumes at Far Eastern Railways increased by almost 8% in 7M’23

Far Eastern Railways loaded 42.9 million tons of freight from January to July 2023, which is 7.7% more than in the same seven-month period in 2022, according to Russian Railways’ press release.

Freight turnover between January and July increased by 2.4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 140 billion tariff ton-kilometres. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs increased by 0.9% over the same months and amounted to almost 177 billion ton-km.

Since the beginning of the year, Far Eastern Railways has delivered the following categories and volumes of freight: coal – 19.8 million tons (+4.4%); oil and petroleum products – 5 million tons (-5.6%); construction materials – 2 million tons (a 1.5 times increase); iron and manganese ores – 1.7 million tons (+16.5%); cargo in containers – 1.3 million tons (-10.6%); cement – 795,000 tons (+12.9%); ferrous metals – 502,000 tons (+20.9%); industrial raw materials and moulded materials – 317,000 tons (-1.3%); grain – 207,000 tons (up by a factor of 2.3); non-ferrous ores and sulphur feedstock – 141,000 tons (+15.2%).

In July, Far Eastern Railways loaded more than 6.1 million tons, 1.5% more than in the same month last year.

Freight turnover in July 2023 increased by 3.7% compared to July last year and amounted to almost 19.2 billion ton-km.

Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs in July 2023 totalled 24.1 billion ton-km, an increase of 1.8%, according to the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.