2023 August 10 12:14

ZeroNorth signs three-year deal with Cargill to provide a unified platform for vessel and voyage optimisation

Climate technology company will help Cargill reduce emissions and reach commercial goals using its full suite of services



Climate technology company ZeroNorth says it has signed with Cargill a three-year contract that will make ZeroNorth Cargill’s primary software provider for optimisations across vessels and voyages.



The deal will see ZeroNorth become the main optimisation partner for more than 600 vessels and comes as testament to Cargill’s confidence and trust in ZeroNorth’s full-service offering and its ability to drive value for the business. The deal will drive efficiencies and positively contribute to Cargill’s environmental and commercial goals.



Cargill commenced its strategic partnership with ZeroNorth in 2020. The partnership has expanded over time, with Cargill and ZeroNorth working together to develop ZeroNorth’s advanced, market-leading fuel model and develop solutions for the dry bulk market. ZeroNorth has expanded the company’s offering to a wider customer base based on the commercial success Cargill has achieved over the years.



The expansion of ZeroNorth’s partnership with Cargill highlights the rapid and ongoing transformation within the industry and the need for solutions that help drive the green transition. ZeroNorth’s full suite of services enables customers to optimise their voyage and vessel operations and drive the meaningful efficiencies and immediate emissions reductions that are critical on the path to decarbonisation.



ZeroNorth will continue to deliver the high-quality and impactful service that we are accustomed to and enable our operational digital transformation. We are also looking forward to continuing working together to develop new, market-leading solutions that meet our company needs, as well as those of the wider market.”