2023 August 10 09:44

Separate subdivision established within Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch

By Order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-218-r dated 20.06.2023 amendments were made to the Charter of FSUE “Rosmorport”. According to the amendments, number of FSUE “Rosmorport” branches is reduced by abolishing the Azov Basin Branch, Rosmorport says.

In accordance with the action plan of the enterprise for joining liquidated Azov Basin Branch to Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch, a separate subdivision – the Azov Department – was created and the regulations on it were approved by Order of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” No. 05/256 dated 01.06.2023, as of June 1, 2023.

This department is not a legal entity and will carry out its activities on behalf of FSUE "Rosmorport" in the seaports of Azov, Eysk, Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog.

The Azov Department of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch is located at the address: 76/23A, 2nd Volodarsky Str., Rostov-on-Don, Rostov Region, Russian Federation, 344116.

At the same time, in order to optimize the structure of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch and increase the efficiency of economic activity in the seaports of the Azov Sea Basin, the Branch made a decision to abolish its separate subdivision – the Eysk Department in accordance with the Order of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” No. 05/395 dated 24.07.2023. Currently, all activities that were previously carried out by the Eysk Department of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch in the seaport of Eysk on behalf of the enterprise are carried out directly by the Azov Department of the Branch.