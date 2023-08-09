2023 August 9 17:16

Port of Liepaja throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 8% Y-o-Y to 4.1 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput sank by 79%

In January-July 2023, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia fell by 8.1%, year-on-year, to 4.1 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 2.1%, year-on-year, to 1.8 million tonnes, handling of construction materials fell by 5.6% to 416.5 thousand tonnes, handling of wood pellets rose by 10.2% to 180.1 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 10% to 171.4 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput sank by 79%, year-on-year, to 2.13 thousand TEUs.

In the reported period, the port serviced 56.3 thousand passengers, up 9%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 13% to 828.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2022, the port of Liepaja handled 7.6 million tonnes.