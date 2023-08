2023 August 8 16:19

TechnipFMC receives significant award from Azule Energy in Angola

TechnipFMC says it has received a significant award by Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for its Ndungu project, offshore Angola.



The Ndungu project will tie into Block 15/06 West Hub, where TechnipFMC was recently awarded a substantial flexible pipe contract. Through this extension, the Company was able to provide an optimized solution that enables Azule to maintain schedule and achieve efficiencies.