2023 August 8 18:11

Salvage operations on Grande Costa D’Avorio reach significant milestones at Port Newark

Salvage and post fire recovery operations continue at an efficient pace on the Grande Costa D’Avorio as crews work to safely transfer vehicles and cargo from the vessel to the port facility, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release.



To date, all vehicles have been removed from the cargo decks of the ship, as well as all 134 freestanding containers that were located beyond the area affected by the fire.



In addition to the ongoing cargo removal operations, teams have conducted risk assessments for environmental protection and maintaining ship stability.



At this stage, the vessel remains in a stable condition and no fuel oil or hazardous material has released into the marine environment.



"A comprehensive formal investigation is underway determine the root causes and contributing factors leading to the shipboard fire. The investigation will be led by the Coast Guard in tandem with federal, state, and local entities including the National Transportation Safety Board, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New Jersey State Fire Marshal, New Jersey State Police, Newark Fire Arson Division, Essex County Prosecutor and a host of safety agencies to ensure we gain a critical and necessary understanding of the incident. Due to the investigation, access to the area is now restricted, including to media," the USCG said.



The Coast Guard will provide regular updates regarding the progress of salvage operations, investigation findings, and any necessary actions to ensure the ongoing safety and security of maritime operations at Port Newark.