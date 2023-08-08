  • Home
  • News
  • Jan De Nul Group's newest crane vessel kicks off construction works in Germany
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 8 17:28

    Jan De Nul Group's newest crane vessel kicks off construction works in Germany

    Les Alizés will transport and install 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation

    Jan De Nul Group's newest crane vessel, Les Alizés, kicks off her maiden assignment by installing the first of 107 monopile foundations for the construction of Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms in Germany. Delivered early 2023, Les Alizés arrived in the Dutch Eemshaven at the end of June, where the first monopiles were loaded before departing to the installation location in the German North Sea, the Group said in its news release.

    In total Les Alizés will transport and install 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside for the offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 (253 MW) and Borkum Riffgrund 3 (913 MW) in the German North Sea, developed by the Danish leader in offshore renewables Ørsted.

    Both wind farms will use 11-MW Siemens Gamesa turbines. The Borkum Riffgrund 3 more particularly will be located adjacent to Ørsted's existing offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2. Gode Wind 3 will be close to Ørsted's Gode Wind 1 and 2.

    Ørsted will use monopiles without transition piece. Before installation, scour protection will be installed at all 107 locations.

    Once completed, these wind farms will generate enough electricity to power approx. 1.2 million German households every year.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 8

18:11 Salvage operations on Grande Costa D’Avorio reach significant milestones at Port Newark
17:54 Andrey Severilov re-elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
17:28 Jan De Nul Group's newest crane vessel kicks off construction works in Germany
17:02 TotalEnergies sells a 15% interest in Absheron gas field to ADNOC
16:53 First of three new crew boats launched for NSW
16:25 USC’s Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard completed the creation of a digital shipyard
16:19 TechnipFMC receives significant award from Azule Energy in Angola
15:46 EMCO completed assembling foundation of stacker-reclaimer intended for coal transportation to Coal Seaport Shakhtersk
15:04 Carnival's Mardi Gras crew rescues couple in distress at sea
14:23 MHI inaugurates operations at "Nagasaki Carbon Neutral Park"
14:01 Oboronlogistics to involve its ship Pizhma for transportation of dangerous goods including radioactive ones
13:42 Metal Shark shipyard launches 115-ft patrol vessel for Guyana Defense Force
13:24 DOF secures new contract worth $80-100 million in West Africa
12:58 FESCO launches intermodal route from Belarus to India and China via Saint-Petersburg
12:30 RS supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
12:07 Navy awards GD Bath Iron Works contract for three DDG 51 destroyers
11:31 Colombo Dockyard provides repair assistance for Japanese maritime self defence force vessel
10:38 Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 completed its sea trials
10:16 A sunken vessel halted shipping traffic on Belgium's Scheldt River
09:21 Baltiysky Zavod and Rosatom discussed prospects of building two new nuclear-powered icebreakers Sakhalin and Kamchatka

2023 August 7

18:12 Western Canada dock workers vote to accept contract offer
17:55 Yet another electric vessel put on regular route on the Moskva river
17:33 Harland & Wolff announces completion of first barge at Methil Shipyard since 1856
17:11 OSG reports net income of $12.3 million for Q2, 2023
16:34 Gibraltar port opens to bunkering operations
16:19 MOL project to produce pure water for hydrogen generation selected for Shiga prefecture subsidy program
15:53 Bunker sales in Vladivostok port in 7M’2023 fell by 18% YoY
15:32 Korea, China, Japan compete for dominance in methanol-powered ships
15:06 Charterer comments on fire incident on a vehicle carrier “Fremantle Highway”
14:50 RF Government extends programme for subsidizing interest rates under loans taken out for purchase of civilian ships
14:27 Two passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020, left Zelenodolsk Shipyard n.a. M. Gorky
14:19 National workhop on enhancing maritime security governance was held in Yemen
14:01 Eagle Bulk Shipping reports revenue of $101.4 million for Q2 2023
13:48 Rosmorport to introduce prototypes of domestic shore-based equipment for autonomous navigation
13:24 Concordia Maritime to sell two product tankers
13:11 DeepOcean charters unmanned vessel for subsea IMR work
13:06 Dorian LPG announces Q1 revenue of 111.6 million
12:43 Golden Energy Offshore Services signs $94 million agreement for the acquisition of five vessels
12:08 Swire Shipping announces port coverage changes on North Asia Service
11:17 SCA resumes transit of the north-bound convoy's remaining vessels via the Canal's eastern bypass at KM 51
10:55 CPC has reached mechanical readiness for pumping the increased volumes of oil from Kazakhstan
10:13 The sunken tugboat is located, and north-bound traffic will be resumed within the next few hours - SCA
09:59 In August and September Russia will supply less oil for export - Alexander Novak
09:19 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 7M’2023 rose by 3% YoY
08:17 SCA carries out salvage measures to recover a tugboat after its collision with one of the tankers transiting the Canal

2023 August 6

15:07 Repsol extends contract extention for PSV with Repsol Norge
14:16 NTSB encourages use of radar reflectors to avoid collisions
12:57 Crown LNG Holdings and Catcha Investment Gorp announce merger
11:17 WINDEA converts OSV to CTV for US Offshore Wind
09:48 Pasha Hawai‘i’s new containership MV Janet Marie makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51

2023 August 5

15:08 A.P. Moller - Maersk reports robust Q2 financial results in difficult market conditions
13:39 Official opening of Aberdeen South Harbour slated for September
12:19 Port Everglades Marine Terminal celebrates positive transformations
10:13 NCL takes delivery of Prima Class cruise ship at Marghera shipyard

2023 August 4

18:03 Maritime NZ reply to TAIC preliminary report into i-Catcher capsize
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:34 SMPs underway for the sustainable delivery of offshore wind in Scotland
17:19 Saipem secures two E&C offshore contracts in Romania and Germany
16:55 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard to launch three more crab catchers of Project CCa5712LS in autumn 2023
16:26 Ruscon launches new container terminal in Volgograd Region