2023 August 8 17:28

Jan De Nul Group's newest crane vessel kicks off construction works in Germany

Les Alizés will transport and install 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation



Jan De Nul Group's newest crane vessel, Les Alizés, kicks off her maiden assignment by installing the first of 107 monopile foundations for the construction of Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms in Germany. Delivered early 2023, Les Alizés arrived in the Dutch Eemshaven at the end of June, where the first monopiles were loaded before departing to the installation location in the German North Sea, the Group said in its news release.



In total Les Alizés will transport and install 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside for the offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 (253 MW) and Borkum Riffgrund 3 (913 MW) in the German North Sea, developed by the Danish leader in offshore renewables Ørsted.



Both wind farms will use 11-MW Siemens Gamesa turbines. The Borkum Riffgrund 3 more particularly will be located adjacent to Ørsted's existing offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2. Gode Wind 3 will be close to Ørsted's Gode Wind 1 and 2.



Ørsted will use monopiles without transition piece. Before installation, scour protection will be installed at all 107 locations.



Once completed, these wind farms will generate enough electricity to power approx. 1.2 million German households every year.