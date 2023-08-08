2023 August 8 12:30

RS supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of Seafood Expo

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) supports the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

Founded in 1913, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is a world-renowned classification society that operates within all spheres of the of the maritime industry. The organization’s main objectives are to increase the safety standards of human life at sea, ensure the safe navigation of ships and the secure transportation of cargoes by sea and inland waterways, as well as to develop standards for environmental protection. RS reviews technical documentation, surveys ships under construction and in service, issues documents and certificates for vessels, offshore facilities, ship machinery, equipment and devices; conducts measurements of ships and floating facilities; carries out surveys to ensure compliance with international conventions; certifies industrial products and manufacturers, quality management systems, sustainability management and occupational health and safety management systems in compliance with ISO standards.

When speaking at the 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2022, Aleksandr Suvorov, head of RS Department for Ships in Operation, told about the expansion of the remote survey practice. This year, RS will speak on wider subjects. RS representatives will cover the issues of certification of imported equipment and components for ship repair and modernization, touched upon the issues related to compliance with RS rules on time of docked ships surveying and other pressing problems.

The organizer of the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is Russia’s leading industry-focused media group PortNews.

The draft programme and an application form for participation in the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is available here.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,000 participants including PortNews TV audience.