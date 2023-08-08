2023 August 8 11:31

Colombo Dockyard provides repair assistance for Japanese maritime self defence force vessel

Colombo Dockyard PLC says it was selected as an afloat repair service provider to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Forces (JMSDF) at the Colombo Port.



This is the first time for JMSDF to repair one of their vessels at a foreign shipyard, and Colombo Dockyard PLC is selected as the first shipyard in a foreign country to offer the repair facilities. The afloat repair was successfully carried out from 21st to 25th July 2023 at the port of Colombo.



Colombo Dockyard PLC operating in Collaboration with Onomichi Dockyard Co. Ltd. since 1993, has proven to be a remarkably successful partnership spanning 30 years, serving the regional and international owner's requirements efficiently in the maritime industry. Onomichi Dockyard Co. Ltd, Japan being a well-respected shipyard in Japan, being the mother company of Colombo Dockyard PLC, the paved the way for Colombo Dockyard to enter into serving the Japanese Maritime Self- Defence Force vessels.