2023 August 8 10:38

Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 completed its sea trials

The delivery to Magadan based Mag-Sea International is scheduled for September 1

Сrab catcher of Project 03141, Kedon, built by Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has completed its sea trials and returned to the shipyard’s outfitting berth, according to the Telegram canal of USC.

On August 18, the ship is to make the test voyage while the signing of acceptance/delivery certificate is scheduled for September 1 according to the contract terms.

The Kedon was ordered by Magadan based Mag-Sea International. The shipbuilding contract signed in January 2020 foresees the construction of two crab catchers of Project 03141. The first ship named Omolon was launched in May 2022 and delivered in April 2023.

The ship is intended for catching crab and shrimp using traps as well as for storage of the catch in chilled sea water for further transportation to a port.

Key particulars of Project 03141 ships: LOA — 63.27 m, BOA — 10.6 m, depth — 4.6 m, gross capacity — 1,048 t, main engine power — 1,618 kW, speed — 14 knots, crew — 21, endurance — 45 days, With its Ice 2 class the ship can sail independently in brash ice of non-Arctic seas or follow an icebreaker in a canal in solid ice of up to 0.55 m thick.

The series is built under the investment quotas programme aimed at the promotion of fishing ships construction in Russia and support of domestic shipyards.

Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of USC) is among the largest shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia.