2023 August 8 10:16

A sunken vessel halted shipping traffic on Belgium's Scheldt River

Shipping traffic on Belgium's Scheldt River was halted until at least Tuesday morning 10:00 am local time (0800 GMT) after a Dutch ship sank on Monday morning, Reuters reports citing a spokesperson for the Flemish agency.



The captain of the ship, which was transporting bricks, was the only person on board and was missing with rescue efforts underway to find him, the spokesperson, Max Verdonck, said.



Five to 10 boats were currently stuck behind the sunken boat but couldn't confirm how many of those were leisure boats and how many were carrying cargo.