2023 August 7

Yet another electric vessel put on regular route on the Moskva river

Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure is the ninth vessel on the route

Yet another electric vessel, named Khimka, put on a regular route on the Moskva river. It has been registered by Russian Classification Society to be certified for passenger transportation, Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure.

According to earlier reports, On June 20, Vladimir Putin took part in a ceremony to launch the first regular year-round electric river transport service. Electric riverboats have started regular passenger service on the Moskva River. The first route, which is over 6.5 km long, connects Kievsky Railway Station and the pier on Shelepikhinskaya embankment.

On August 6, Moscow Department of Transport informed that fore more electric vessels had been shipped to the capital from Saint-Petersburg and five more floating berths – from Perm.

Moscow Transport Department and Passenger Port OJSC (a company of Vodohod Group) earlier signed a contract for 15 years for providing river transportation services in Moscow. The latter will put into operation 21 passenger ships powered by electricity and will install 23 floating berths, two fleet base points and two shore-based charging stations.

The ships will be built at Emperium shipyard near Saint-Petersburg. 10 vessels have been built and delivered for the first route.

Particulars of the passenger boat with electric propulsion:

LOA - about 22 meters; passenger capacity - up to 50 passengers (including places for people with limited mobility). The river boats will be able to transport on two itineraries 15,000 to 16,000 passengers per day.