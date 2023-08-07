2023 August 7 15:06

Charterer comments on fire incident on a vehicle carrier “Fremantle Highway”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.(“K”Line), charterer of the car carrier “Fremantle Highway”, has received a report from the owner of the vessel ( LUSTER MARITIME S.A.) that she was towed by salvors in the early morning of August 3 (Local time) to the port of Eemshaven and berthed in the afternoon of August 3(Local time). The Captain, who was being kept in hospital, was discharged on August 3 (Local Time), the shipping company's news release said.



All the 22 people who were hospitalized from this incident have now been discharged.



The owner will investigate the extent of damage and cause of the accident which will be conducted in cooperation with the authorities.



"Our condolences remain the crew member who tragically lost his life in this incident," the Company said.