2023 August 7 14:19

National workhop on enhancing maritime security governance was held in Yemen

A national workshop has taken place to improve maritime security decision-making, policy development and implementation in Yemen. The aim of the workshop, which uses the Whole of Government Approach to Maritime Security, was to support the development of a national maritime security committee, along with a national strategy and a risk register, the IMO said.



The event (30 July-3 August), in the port city of Aden, has brought together 32 participants from different government departments and agencies with an interest in maritime security. It will highlight the importance of multi-agency collaboration and active participation and engagement of all stakeholders for the effective application of maritime security measures.



This is part of the programme of activities under the "Regional Programme for Maritime Security in the Red Sea Area" which was established last year to ensure adequate security and safety standards in a region that faces security challenges due to regional instability.



The Red Sea Programme is funded by the European Union and jointly delivered by IMO, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Under this initiative, IMO aims to assist participating countries to enhance maritime security and safety in the Red Sea Area, in line with the 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy.