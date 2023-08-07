2023 August 7 12:08

Swire Shipping announces port coverage changes on North Asia Service

Further to its last NAT service update in February, Swire Shipping will be making some additional changes to port coverage in the coming months. In response to market demand, we are pleased to announce an upgrade for the following ports from their current 44 day direct call frequency to a 30 day (monthly) frequency:

Upgrade from 44 day to monthly frequency Changshu, China Yokohama, Japan Osaka, Japan Lae, Papua New Guinea Timaru, New Zealand



Furthermore, Motukea, Papua New Guinea will return to the NAT service as a direct port call offering multi-modal cargo services on a monthly basis.



The following ports will be also called on a 30 day (monthly) frequency:





Additional ports on monthly frequency Sri Racha, Thailand Kaohsiung, Taiwan ROC Busan, South Korea Noumea, New Caledonia Auckland, New Zealand Tauranga, New Zealand



As a result of these changes the port of Rabaul, Papua New Guinea will be omitted from NAT, with cargo to and from Rabaul connecting via domestic feeder services.



These changes will commence in October with the MV. Kiribati Chief advancing to voyage 2315S/N. Schedules will be published this week.