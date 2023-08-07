2023 August 7 08:17

SCA carries out salvage measures to recover a tugboat after its collision with one of the tankers transiting the Canal

SCA salvage team and the salvage crane "INKAZ" have been deployed to recover the tugboat "FAHD" after its collision with one of the tankers transiting the Canal

Adm. Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, has announced today that maritime salvage operation to handle the collision incident between the oil tanker CHINAGAS LEGEND and FAHD, an SCA tugboat, is currently in progress. The incident which led to the sinking of the tugboat took place at km 51 (Canal marking) in Al-Ballah area.



H.E. stated that the incident happened during the transit of the tanker - that is sailing under the flag of Hong Kong - among the south convoy amid its journey from Singapore to the United States. The collision incident resulted in damage to the hull of the SCA tugboat, water flooding the vessel and its sinking eventually.



The tanker is 230 m. in length, with a beam of 36 m., a draft of 27 ft. and its gross tonnage is 52 000 tonnes. It is currently anchored at Port-Said until incident-related measures are completed.



Adm. Rabiee added that the SCA maritime salvage team was immediately deployed to rescue the 7 members of the tugboat's crew and the salvage operations are still ongoing. Moreover, the SCA crane ENKAZ was also deployed to recover the tugboat wreckage. H.E. also mentioned that a detailed report about the cause of the incident and the condition of the crew members is currently being prepared.