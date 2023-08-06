  • Home
  • News
  • Pasha Hawai‘i’s new containership MV Janet Marie makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 6 09:48

    Pasha Hawai‘i’s new containership MV Janet Marie makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51

    One year after making history by introducing Hawai‘i’s first container ship to operate on natural gas, Pasha Hawai‘i has added a second natural gas-powered container ship to its fleet. MV Janet Marie made her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51, completing the construction and delivery of the company’s second of two ‘Ohana Class vessels.

    MV Janet Marie will serve the Hawai‘i/Mainland trade lane, joining the company’s first ‘Ohana Class vessel, MV George III, which began service on August 17, 2022.

    Operating on LNG from day one, these new 774-foot Jones Act container ships surpass the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessels to serve Hawaii. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

    George III and Janet Marie are named in honor of George Pasha, III and Janet Marie Pasha, the late parents of Pasha Hawaii’s President and CEO George Pasha, IV.

    A Hawaiian blessing, followed by a gathering of Pasha team members along with State and community supporters at Pier 51, celebrated the arrival of Janet Marie to her home port. Like George III, the $225-plus million Janet Marie began her maiden voyage from the Port of Long Beach, California on July 29, 2023. For the Pasha family, the arrival of both George III and Janet Marie represent three generations of service to Hawaii.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 6

15:07 Repsol extends contract extention for PSV with Repsol Norge
14:16 NTSB encourages use of radar reflectors to avoid collisions
12:57 Crown LNG Holdings and Catcha Investment Gorp announce merger
11:17 WINDEA converts OSV to CTV for US Offshore Wind
09:48 Pasha Hawai‘i’s new containership MV Janet Marie makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51

2023 August 5

15:08 A.P. Moller - Maersk reports robust Q2 financial results in difficult market conditions
13:39 Official opening of Aberdeen South Harbour slated for September
12:19 Port Everglades Marine Terminal celebrates positive transformations
10:13 NCL takes delivery of Prima Class cruise ship at Marghera shipyard

2023 August 4

18:03 Maritime NZ reply to TAIC preliminary report into i-Catcher capsize
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:34 SMPs underway for the sustainable delivery of offshore wind in Scotland
17:19 Saipem secures two E&C offshore contracts in Romania and Germany
16:55 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard to launch three more crab catchers of Project CCa5712LS in autumn 2023
16:26 Ruscon launches new container terminal in Volgograd Region
16:01 Vestas secures 189 MW order in the USA
15:41 EPA settles with CMA CGM over claims of Clean Water Act violations
14:57 Ships of Russian and Chinese navies practice search and destruction of mock enemy submarine
14:30 Zelenodolsk Shipyard n.a. M. Gorky launches high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830
14:08 DOF exercises Skandi Iceman option
14:03 Virginia-class attack submarine Oklahoma's keel authentication held at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding
13:48 IOCL selects McDermott for petrochemical expansion project
13:19 Corvus Energy's CEO steps down
13:05 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard completed sea trials of ‘Fort Peter I’, second high-speed passenger catamaran of Project 04580
12:28 India’s GAIL close to finalizing Qatar LNG purchase deal
12:04 Ban on vessel traffic in the port of Novorossiysk is lifted
11:43 The average number of weekly blank sailings in June was ramped up in the period of week 23- 26
11:01 Tankers loaded at CPC Marine Terminal’s SPM to be moved away after the ban on vessel traffic in the port of Novorossiysk is lifted
10:27 Fincantieri and CABI sign agreement for underwater vehicles integration with larger vessels
10:08 Order portfolio of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard is full until 2029
09:23 RF President asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade “to lend a helping hand” to companies engaged in logistics

2023 August 3

18:02 MSC joins SEA-LNG as latest coalition member
17:55 Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 leaves for sea trials
17:16 Vega-Reederei places order for ten diesel-electric coasters at Sinomach
16:47 IWSA expects over 40 large wind propulsion equipped vessels to be operating by 2023
16:24 Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 10.6% to 3.2 million tonnes in 7M’23
16:23 MOL project to produce pure water for hydrogen generation selected for Shiga Prefecture subsidy program
15:49 Another passenger vessel moors to the new floating berth in the seaport of Taganrog
15:46 Damen signs with UK Dredging for innovative Shoalbuster 2711 WID
14:50 Vyborg Shipyard launched trawler Laptev Brothers of Project КМТ02.03 for FOR Group
13:46 Investments into deep modernization of Tobolsk Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Tyumen Region to total RUB 3 billion
13:22 APM Terminals offers new API connectivity service
12:42 DNV reports 14 LNG-fuelled and 48 methanol-fuelled ship orders in July
12:38 Capacity of FESCO’s line between Russia and India increased to 1.1 thousand TEU
12:15 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2023
12:01 Russia’s facilities for production of ammonia to grow by 30% by 2030, methanol – by almost 180% — AC TEK
11:40 Enerkem and Technip Energies sign MoU on waste-to-biofuels and circular chemicals technology deployment
11:03 Burned car carrier Fremantle Highway to be towed to a Dutch port
10:58 Vladivostok Automobile Terminal increased handling of equipment by 0.5% to 14.3 thousand units in July’23
10:32 Norway’s Eitzen acquires LPG shipowner B-Gas
10:17 Baltic Workboats AS and BLRT Grupp to build a fully electric waste collection tanker for the Port of Klaipeda
10:06 The “Balkan” shipyard has repaired a tanker of the national fleet of Turkmenistan
09:41 APM Terminals Callao receives largest capacity container ship to ever berth in Peru
09:24 Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport ferries increased cargo transportation on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 16%

2023 August 2

18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority amended its General Terms and Conditions to address the issue of incorrectly moored barges
18:00 China’s coal imports in January-June 2023 surged by almost 93%
17:46 Ocean Yield agrees to purchase four LR1 product tankers
17:15 Seven companies announce to conduct a joint study on carbon capture and storage project
16:54 OceanScore’s ESG Solution and sustainability data platform attracts new investors
16:39 Sitronics KT to supply of navigational complexes to ships of Russia’s ten basin administrations