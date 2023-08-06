2023 August 6 09:48

Pasha Hawai‘i’s new containership MV Janet Marie makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51

One year after making history by introducing Hawai‘i’s first container ship to operate on natural gas, Pasha Hawai‘i has added a second natural gas-powered container ship to its fleet. MV Janet Marie made her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51, completing the construction and delivery of the company’s second of two ‘Ohana Class vessels.



MV Janet Marie will serve the Hawai‘i/Mainland trade lane, joining the company’s first ‘Ohana Class vessel, MV George III, which began service on August 17, 2022.



Operating on LNG from day one, these new 774-foot Jones Act container ships surpass the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessels to serve Hawaii. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.



George III and Janet Marie are named in honor of George Pasha, III and Janet Marie Pasha, the late parents of Pasha Hawaii’s President and CEO George Pasha, IV.



A Hawaiian blessing, followed by a gathering of Pasha team members along with State and community supporters at Pier 51, celebrated the arrival of Janet Marie to her home port. Like George III, the $225-plus million Janet Marie began her maiden voyage from the Port of Long Beach, California on July 29, 2023. For the Pasha family, the arrival of both George III and Janet Marie represent three generations of service to Hawaii.