2023 August 4 18:03

Maritime NZ reply to TAIC preliminary report into i-Catcher capsize

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) yesterday released its preliminary report into the capsize of charter fishing vessel, i-Catcher, off Kaikōura on 10 September 2022. Five of the 11 people on board lost their lives, Maritime NZ said in a press release.



In its recommendations TAIC raised issues about how vessels’ fuel systems are inspected by maritime surveyors, particularly the parts of the system that cannot be seen and easily accessed because they are under decks or behind bulkheads.



Maritime NZ is acting on TAIC’s recommendation and is engaging with surveyors who inspect vessels, owners and operators who run them and maritime industry organisations so they are all aware of this important issue when conducting surveys and carrying out maintenance.



Maritime NZ’s investigation into the incident is continuing. Any enforcement action must be taken no more than a year after the incident.