2023 August 4 16:55

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard to launch three more crab catchers of Project CCa5712LS in autumn 2023

Crab catchers launched in 2022 are being prepared for mooring and sea trials

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard (NSRY, Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory) which is building a series of 8 crab catchers of Project CCa5712LS is going to launch three more units in autumn 2023, according to the company’s Telegram.

“The shipbuilders continue working on construction of the crab catching ships. Hulls NoNo 7 and 8 are growing apace and taking the shape of crab catchers. Hulls NoNo 4, 5, 6 are being gradually prepared for launching this autumn. Hulls NoNo 1, 2, 3 are being prepared for mooring and sea trials,” reads the statement.

As IAA PortNews reprted earlier, the Kapitan Khazan, Dmitry Konoplyov and Kapitan crab catchers were launched in autumn 2022. As of early June 2023, their readiness was estimated at 90%, 96% and 90% respectively. The readiness of other vessels in the series was as follows: Mys Navarin (No 032) — 53%; Bukhta Natalyee (No 033) — 50%; Zaliv Shelekhova (No 034) — 49%; Bukhta Olga (No 035) and Karaginsky Zaliv (No 036) - 21%.

In June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme. Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK). Investments of Antey Group into the construction of crab catchers totaled RUB 13.5 billionThe project is being implemented in three series: 3+3+2.

CCa5712LS ships have the following particulars: LOA - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 20-24, 9 tanks for transportation of live crab – 640 cbm, live crab capacity – 120 tonnes. Ships of Ice2 class are intended for operation in the North and the Far East basins of Russia.

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.