2023 August 4 17:19

Saipem secures two E&C offshore contracts in Romania and Germany

With these acquisitions Saipem confirms its leading role in the construction of infrastructures along the entire natural gas value chain



Saipem has been awarded two new contracts for E&C offshore activities in Europe, specifically in Romania and in Germany, with a total value of approximately 1.8 billion euro.



The first contract relates to the Neptun Deep Gas Development Project located in the Black Sea, Romania, for which the award procedure was completed by OMV Petrom. The scope of work entails the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCIC) of a gas processing platform at around100 metre water depth, three subsea developments (respectively at around1000 metre water depth in the Domino field and at around100 metre water depth in the Pelican field), a 30” gas pipeline around160 km long, and associated fiber optic cable from the shallow water platform to the Romanian coast. The gas processing platform will be fabricated at Saipem’s yards in Italy and Indonesia, and the offshore operations will be performed by the Saipem 7000 and JSD 6000 vessels. The technological tests and analyzes for the materials used in the project will be carried out in Romania, through the local entity of Saipem in Ploiesti.



A second contract has been awarded to Saipem by GASCADE Gastransport GmbH to execute the pipelaying of the “Ostsee Anbindungsleitung”, in the Pomeranian Bay in north-eastern Germany.



Saipem’s activities entail the transportation and installation of a 48” gas line of around 50 km, from the Lubmin site, in northern Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the Mukran port, along the east coast of the Rügen island, and the construction of landfalls, utilizing its own pipelay barge Castoro 10. The "Ostsee Anbindungsleitung" is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2024.



