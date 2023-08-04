2023 August 4 16:01

Vestas secures 189 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a 189 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the USA. The order consists of 45 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.



The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.



Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.



The customer and project are undisclosed.



Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, installs, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe. Vestas installed more than 166 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries with more than 146 GW of wind turbines under service. Vestas has more than 28,000 employees.