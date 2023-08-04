2023 August 4 14:03

Virginia-class attack submarine Oklahoma's keel authentication held at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division authenticated the keel today for Virginia-class attack submarine Oklahoma (SSN 802), the shipbuilding company said.



Oklahoma is the 29th Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the first of Block V and the 14th to be delivered by NNS.



NNS is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. The advanced capabilities of Virginia-class submarines increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth.