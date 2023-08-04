2023 August 4 10:08

Order portfolio of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard is full until 2029

The shipyard currently has a capacity to build 4-6 ships per year

Order portfolio of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) until 2029 is full, Vladimir Seredokho, General Director of the shipyard said at the meeting with heads of Russian processing industry enterprises held at the Kremlin by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Vladimir Seredokho, over the recent decade the shipyard and has held the complete modernization of facilities with the help of the state programme for the development of the military-industrial complex and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The shipyard currently has a capacity to build 4-6 ships per year. According to the head of the shipyard, production of military products has tripled, production of civil products has increased several times.

Vladimir Seredokho noted the efficiency of the leasing programme and suggested the expansion of it to purchasing of equipment and construction of building. He also spoke of the profitability norms for civil shipbuilding which does not allow for investment activities today.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.