2023 August 3 10:32

Norway’s Eitzen acquires LPG shipowner B-Gas

Norwegian company Eitzen has acquired B-Gas A/S, B-Gas NSG, B-Gas Pelagic and their subsidiaries from Bergshav and its partners, according to Offshore Energy.



As explained, B-Gas owns and operates ten liquified petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, which mainly operate in the northwest European market.

The company also commercially controls three LPG carriers though commercial management and time charters. The commercial and operational headquarters are located in Hellerup, Denmark.



Andrew C. McPhail, CEO of B-Gas said that the acquisition will furthermore provide a solid platform on which the firm can continue to grow its businesses in the LPG and Petchem coaster market.