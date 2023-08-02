2023 August 2 18:00

China’s coal imports in January-June 2023 surged by almost 93%

In June, coal imports totaled 39.9 million tonnes

In January-June 2023, China’s coal imports surged by 93%, year-on-year, to 220 million tonnes, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In June 2023, coal imports surged 2.1 times, year-on-year, to 39.9 million tonnes.

In January-May 2023, coal production in China rose by 4.4% to 2.3 billion tonnes including 390 million tonnes produced in June (+2.5%).

In January-June 2023, exports via Russian seaports totaled 107.5 million tonnes (+10.5%).