2023 August 2 16:39

Sitronics KT to supply of navigational complexes to ships of Russia’s ten basin administrations

A navigational complexes is the company’s solution based on its own software

Sitronics KT, developer of maritime solutions, has won an auction for the supply of navigational complexes to Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Yakutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Coscow and Saint-Petersburg, as well as to basin administrations of other regions, says Sitronics Group.

A navigational complexes is the company’s solution based on its own software. It is to provide authorities of IWW basins with all the available instruments to ensure the required safety of shipping, creation and updating of electronic navigation charts.

Sitronics KT (a company of Sitronics Group) is a critical supplier of hydrographic equipment, navigation devices and specialized software. Sitronics KT is also involved in educational projects by delivering training simulators and multimedia complexes to educational institutions and museums.

Sitronics Group is a Russian multidisciplinary IT company with extensive experience in the development of digital solutions and the implementation of large-scale projects for business and government.