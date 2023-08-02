2023 August 2 15:12

Northern Fleet’s rescue detachments entered Sea of Barents to undergo drills on saving distressed ships in Arctic region

Today, search-and-rescue detachments of the Northern Fleet entered the Sea of Barents to undergo drills of saving a large ocean vessel damaged on its way through the Northern Sea Route, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the course of the drills, round-the-clock monitoring groups of the Northern Fleet’s regional defence control centre, command of search-and-rescue detachments will perform their duties, as well as deeper cooperation was established between the Fleet’s search-and-rescue detachments and emergency rescue service of Rosrybolovstvo in the course of search and rescue operations on the Northern Sea Route and in the Arctic region.

According to the drills plan, a fire occurred on a large ocean vessel. The vessel was immobilised and several people fell overboard.

After a mock distress signal in the Northern Fleet’s staff a search and rescue operations command post was established. The specialists in real time began to manage the search and rescue detachments to assist a vessel in distress in the area of the Northern Sea Route.

Support vessels and aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defence Army of the Northern Fleet, as well as the forces of the expeditionary detachment of the emergency rescue service of Rosrybolovstvo.