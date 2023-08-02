2023 August 2 14:27

Vympel Shipyard delivered hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin of Project 19910

The vessel is built to the order RF Defence Ministry

The state acceptance committee has signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin of Project 19910 built to the order RF Defence Ministry by Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (part of USC). In the near future, the flag-raising ceremony will be held and the ship will join the fleet of RF Navy, according to USC Telegram.

Hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin is the second hydrographic vessel of Project 19910 built for RF Navy. Laid down in January 2019 the ship was launched on 25 May 2022.

Vessel particulars: LOA – about 56.4 m, beam – 11.17 m, draft — 2.94 m, displacement — 910 t, cruising range — 2 thousand miles.

The small hydrographic vessel / buoy tender of Project 19910 was designed by Nizhny Novgorod based design bureau Vympel (an asset of USC) for surveys and installation of naval aids in the coastal areas, including installation / removal of buoys / beacons of all types; maintenance (inspection, recharge and repair) of onshore and floating Aids to Navigation (A2N); some hydrographic surveys (within her capabilities); transport of various cargoes to supply shore based ATONs and hydrographic stations on unequipped coast.

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company has built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Vympel Shipyard used to be a part of the Kalashnikov Concern. In December 2020, USC acquired 82.88% of the shipyard’s stock.