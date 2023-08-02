2023 August 2 15:43

Cyan Renewables to build offshore wind vessel at China Merchants shipyard

Singapore-based Cyan Renewables has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a wind turbine installation vessel construction with China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI), according to SeatradeMaritime.



It is the second wind turbine installation vessel Cyan Renewables plans to build in the Chinese shipyard. Earlier this year, Cyan Renewables signed a letter of intent with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry to construct a foundation installation vessel.