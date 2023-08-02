2023 August 2 11:57

Belgian Trading & Bunkering wins ISCC certification for biofuel supply

Marine fuel supplier Belgian Trading & Bunkering has won ISCC certification for the supply of biofuel bunker blends, according to Ship & Bunker. The firm has received the ISCC EU certification, it said in a Linkedin post last week. The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. Authorities including Singapore's MPA have recommended that biofuel bunker buyers only take on products with this certification.

"The ISCC EU certification provides proof of compliance with sustainability criteria required by the EU's Renewable Energy Directive for the production of biofuels from biomass," the company said in the post.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint.